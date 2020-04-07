Fairfield Prep in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Fairfield Prep in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Prep to finish out the school year virtually 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Gov. Ned Lamont is discussing with the state’s school districts about whether students should go back to their buildings this school year.

Fairfield College Preparatory School has already made that decision.

Students at the private school will be finishing out the academic school year virtually, according to its president, Thomas Simisky.

In an email to students and their families, Simisky said the decision came after closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the safety of our Prep families and our region, we have decided to maintain remote learning through the remainder of this academic year,” Simisky said.

Fairfield Prep is the first school in town to announce it would finish out the school year virtually.

The president said virtual learning had been a success so far, and thanked the families for their effort and creativity.

“This has been a true partnership, where everyone has stepped up to fulfill their vital role in ensuring Prep students receive an outstanding Jesuit education throughout these challenging times,” Simisky said.

The final day of classes would be June 4, according to Simisky, with finals taking place June 8 through June 10. He said seniors finish their year on May 20, as originally planned. The Junior and Senior proms were canceled.

Graduation and senior week activities were still to be determined, Simisky said. “More information will follow.”

Spring sports, he said, would continue to be suspended, adding that the school would follow the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference guidelines on the matter.

Simisky said the school had hoped for a physical return to campus, but the “tragic reality of events unfolds around us.” He said the decision was a hard one to make, especially knowing how it impacts co-curricular activities and community building through social interactions.

“At the same time, this is a moment when we are called to personal sacrifice for the common good,” Simisky said. “Though difficult, we will continue to advance online pedagogy, social activities and service in ways consistent with our mission of Jesuit education.”