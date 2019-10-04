Fairfield RTM District 1 candidate: Amy O'Shea

Amy O'Shea

Republican

RTM District 1 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Self-employed, real estate attorney

Education: St Anthony’s High School, Fairfield University, St. John’s University School of Law

The most important issue in this election: I will work to support economic growth and increase the grand list in Fairfield by encouraging and attracting businesses in commercial zones in order to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents.

Other issues: We need a fully transparent and accountable town government that is effective, efficient and accountable to taxpayers.

Family: I have lived in Fairfield for 11 years, and I have a husband and three children (ages 16, 14 and 12).

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Gaelic-American Club - Director, St Thomas Aquinas, Girls Scouts