Search 
Fri Oct 4 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, October 4 News
News

Fairfield RTM District 1 candidate: Edward Bateson

|on 

Edward Bateson

Republican

RTM District 1 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Self-Employed

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield University

The most important issue in this election: Taxes, improper use of residential property for commercial ventures, accountability and transparency in the First Selectman's office.

Other issues: The fill pile issue. No accountability, oversight and enforcement of RFP terms by the Tetreau administration.

Family: Married with one child.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, Board of Selectmen, GHVIS Board.

loading