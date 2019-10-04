Fairfield RTM District 1 candidate: Michael Mahoney

Michael Mahoney

Republican

RTM District 1 candidate

Fairfield

Age 53

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Wealth Advisor, Snowden Lane Partners

Education: East Catholic High School, Central Connecticut State University BS in Finance

The most important issue in this election: Lower property taxes through smart zoning and create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers especially given recent events.

Other issues: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents. Make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation.

Family: Fairfield resident for 15 years and Connecticut native. My partner Eric and I have spent the last seven years in Greenfield Hill.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Member, RTM Finance Committee; Board Member, Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities; Volunteer, God's Love We Deliver