Fairfield RTM District 1 candidate: Stephen Chessare

Stephen Chessare

Republican

RTM District 1 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: President and CEO of Coxswain Communications, LLC

Education: Lenox Memorial High School, Fairfield University

The most important issue in this election: The incompetent management of the Town of Fairfield as escalating taxes and the corruption under the current First Selectman has resulted in a downward spiral in the real estate values of every homeowner.

Family: My wife Lindsay and I have been married for 21 years. We have lived in Fairfield for 18 years. We have two children, Damian (20-years-old) and Alexandra (19-years-old). Both children graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas School. Damian graduated from Fairfield Prep and Alexandra graduated from Lauralton Hall. Both children are currently attending the University of Michigan.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: · RTM Representative since 2018; Member, RTM Public Works and Planning Committee; Former Police Officer, Lenox, MA; Former Board Member, Fairfield University Alumni Association and Trustee Advisory Council; Former Youth Sports Coach, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, St. Thomas Aquinas School; Fairfield American Little League volunteer; Volunteer, Prospect House Soup Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, St. Pius X Parish