Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Frank Petise

Frank Petise

Republican

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 42

Incumbent: yes

Current job: City of Stamford

Education: Greenwich High School, University of Connecticut

The most important issue in this election: Expand our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for our residents and to create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to our taxpayers.

Other issues: I will also continue to support academic achievements in our school system and make Fairfield more affordable for seniors as well as the next generation.

Family: I am married (Cortney Petise) and we have three children: Frank (8), Andrew (6) and Elizabeth (4).

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM Liason to the Mill Hill Building Committee, former member of the Flood and Erosion Control Board, Coach/Assistant Coach for several Fairfield Youth Sports (Baseball, Football, Soccer).