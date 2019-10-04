Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Greg Alprin

Greg Alprin
Democrat
RTM District 10 candidate
Fairfield
Age 48
Incumbent: no
Current job: Silver Buffalo, LLC
Education: Pascack Hills High School, Northeastern University
The most important issue in this election: Fiscal responsibility, school budget, affordable Fairfield
Other issues: Responsible governing. Electing leaders who will work for all
Family: Married, two kids in middle school and high school
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Chair of the Fairfield Parking Authority