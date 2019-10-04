Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Greg Alprin

Greg Alprin

Democrat

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 48

Incumbent: no

Current job: Silver Buffalo, LLC

Education: Pascack Hills High School, Northeastern University

The most important issue in this election: Fiscal responsibility, school budget, affordable Fairfield

Other issues: Responsible governing. Electing leaders who will work for all

Family: Married, two kids in middle school and high school

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Chair of the Fairfield Parking Authority