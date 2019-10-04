Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Harold Zawadski

Harold Zawadski

Democrat

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 71

Incumbent: no

Current job: Retired

Education: Linden High School - Linden, NJ, Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

The most important issue in this election: Enhancing the livability and value of our community for Fairfield's citizens.

Other issues: Maintaining and improving our infrastructure and addressing environmental concerns.

Family: Married to Erica Mann for 43 years. Fairfield resident for 32 years.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Currently elected member of the Board of Assessment Appeals.