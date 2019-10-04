Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Janine Alianiello

Janine Alianiello

Republican

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 50

Incumbent: no

Current job: Early Childhood Education

Education: Northport High School, Binghamton University

The most important issue in this election: I am concerned about poorly planned high density housing and its impact on neighborhoods, pedestrian/motor vehicle safety and commuters. There should be a clear vision and plan for smart growth and infrastructure for our town.

Other issues: It would like to see more oversight of our town bodies and additional collaboration with residents. Fairfield must attract businesses to grow the tax base and and create local employment opportunities.

Family: In 2001, my husband and I moved to Southport from NYC to start our family. Currently, we have two children at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I support the PTA, St. Pius X Parish , Mill River Wetland Committee, Operation Hope and Wakeman Boys and Girls Club.