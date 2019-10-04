Search 
Fri Oct 4 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, October 4 News
News

Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Kenneth Bardelli

|on 

Kenneth Bardelli

Democrat

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 29

Incumbent: no

Current job: Teacher - Greenwich High School

Education: Bethel High School, Western Connecticut State University - BA Creative Writing, Sacred Heart University - MA Teaching (Secondary English)

The most important issue in this election: Protection of educational funding including, but not limited to, the funding of special needs education.

Other issues: Addressing environmental issues and restraining tax increases on middle and lower class families.

Family: I am the son of Kenneth Bardelli Sr. and Sandra Bardelli who have been married for 43 years. My sister is Jessica Bardelli, a church choir director living and working in the Danbury area. I am married to the amazing Elizabeth Bardelli and have been living in Fairfield since April of 2018.

loading