Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Kenneth Bardelli

Kenneth Bardelli

Democrat

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 29

Incumbent: no

Current job: Teacher - Greenwich High School

Education: Bethel High School, Western Connecticut State University - BA Creative Writing, Sacred Heart University - MA Teaching (Secondary English)

The most important issue in this election: Protection of educational funding including, but not limited to, the funding of special needs education.

Other issues: Addressing environmental issues and restraining tax increases on middle and lower class families.

Family: I am the son of Kenneth Bardelli Sr. and Sandra Bardelli who have been married for 43 years. My sister is Jessica Bardelli, a church choir director living and working in the Danbury area. I am married to the amazing Elizabeth Bardelli and have been living in Fairfield since April of 2018.