Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Marisa Ringel

Marisa Ringel

Republican

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 51

Incumbent: no

Current job: Associate Creative Director, Ingenuity Design, Norwalk, CT

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, University of Colorado, Boulder - BA, Psychology

The most important issue in this election: Fairfield needs a more sophisticated economic development plan and the right individuals in place to sell Fairfield as a site for corporate headquarters of companies. We have to identify, target and pitch CEOs from out-of-town businesses and convince them that moving here would be smart. Let’s show them Fairfield works!

Other issues: With increasing traffic, my concern for pedestrian and biker safety is mounting. I live near the Post Road. I know we have had pedestrians killed, and very close calls, with people trying to cross the Post Road. We should look into overpasses or underpasses to get folks across more safely.

Family: I’m a lifelong Fairfield resident and the daughter of Jack Ringel, the co-owner, with my uncle Gerald, of Switzer’s Pharmacy. I am a single mom of two teenagers; Cooper, Fairfield Ludlowe High School Class of 2018, now attending Northwestern University in Evanston IL, and Jacqueline, FLHS class of 2020. Go Falcons!

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Assistant Registrar of Voters 2018, volunteer girls basketball coach for Fairfield Parks and Recs, volunteer at St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Services Center