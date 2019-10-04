Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Eric Newman

Eric Newman

Democrat

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age 49

Incumbent: yes

Current job: CPA / City of Stamford

Education: Fairfield High School, Adelphi University - BBA in Accounting, New York University - Certificate in Investment Banking, Sacred Heart University - MBA - Finance Candidate

The most important issue in this election: The past eight years provided legislative and financial policy leadership that has contributed to our vibrant schools, libraries and senior center. The town of Fairfield is a leader in investing in long-term public sector clean energy infrastructure and transformative technology. This next term, I will continue to collaborate on long-term strategic legislative policy and make responsible fiscal, environmental, social and governance decisions for Fairfield.

Other issues: This past term, the RTM invested in measures that are ensuring everyone is safe and welcomed into our town. In addition, we are continuing to support the investment and proper funding of our schools, libraries and senior services while holding the line on taxes. A top school system drives property values and attracts young families to our town, which drives economic development. The two nationally ranked universities in town are part of the economic ecosystem that supports many local businesses and provides high quality jobs to many Fairfield residents. The town’s education institutions provide a gateway to many to live, work and experience the vibrant community and quality of life Fairfield offers.

Family: Married to Amy, and our children are Jakob and Becca

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Serving on the RTM since 2011; Finance Committee Chairman