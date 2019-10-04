Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Erin Lopez

Erin Lopez
Democrat
RTM District 2 candidate
Fairfield
Age 41
Incumbent: yes
Education: Massena Central High School - Massena, NY, Syracuse University
The most important issue in this election: We need to continue properly funding our schools and community services while keeping Fairfield affordable for all residents, especially seniors.
Other issues: Our town needs to continue managing costs through long term planning and responsible commercial development. We need a townwide plan for space that includes recreation, commercial and residential development and schools. This also should include continuing to lead the way in sustainability with green, cost-saving initiatives.
Family: Married for 18 years with two kids in Fairfield Public Schools
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Present - RTM Finance Committee Vice Chair, Democratic Town Committee, PTA program chair; Past - Girl Scout Leader, PTA President, PTA program chair, MOMS club president
Campaign website: Facebook - @FairfieldRTMD2Dems