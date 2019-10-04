Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Erin Lopez

Erin Lopez

Democrat

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age 41

Incumbent: yes

Education: Massena Central High School - Massena, NY, Syracuse University

The most important issue in this election: We need to continue properly funding our schools and community services while keeping Fairfield affordable for all residents, especially seniors.

Other issues: Our town needs to continue managing costs through long term planning and responsible commercial development. We need a townwide plan for space that includes recreation, commercial and residential development and schools. This also should include continuing to lead the way in sustainability with green, cost-saving initiatives.

Family: Married for 18 years with two kids in Fairfield Public Schools

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Present - RTM Finance Committee Vice Chair, Democratic Town Committee, PTA program chair; Past - Girl Scout Leader, PTA President, PTA program chair, MOMS club president

Campaign website: Facebook - @FairfieldRTMD2Dems