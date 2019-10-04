Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Jeff Steele

Jeff Steele

Republican

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age 50

Incumbent: no

Current job: Director, Corporate Advisory Services, Eurasia Group

Education: Ledyard High School; Lafayette College; Masters in Russian Studies/International Economics, John Hopkins University

The most important issue in this election: Ensuring good governance and strong management of Fairfield. That entails maintaining the highest level of accountability among town departments and officials and working together to achieve what is in the best interest of our town and its citizens. We need to make sure Fairfield remains a desirable place to live - both for young families and our seniors.

Other issues: Eliminating wasteful spending, keeping our education strong, maintaining our town/school facilities and attracting new businesses to increase the corporate tax revenue base.

Family: My wife Brenda and I moved to Fairfield in 1999. Brenda works at Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, a senior living community. We have three children. My son Alex, 19, is a sophomore at Trinity College in Hartford; my son Ben, 17, is a senior at Fairfield Warde High School; and my daughter Julia, 14, is a freshman at Fairfield Warde.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former 5-term/10-year member of Fairfield RTM; former Moderator of RTM for 3 1/2 years; Also held roles of Deputy Minority Leader and Chairman, Legislation and Administration Committee on the RTM.