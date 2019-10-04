Search 
Fri Oct 4 2019

Friday, October 4
News

Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Richard Parker

|on 

Richard Parker

Republican

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Retired business owner

Education: Windsor High School, Southern Connecticut University

The most important issue in this election: Efficiency and accountability to the taxpayers.

Other issues: Senior relief to keep our seniors in town

Family: Came to town 1972 - My wife of 40+ years and three children all grew up in the area and remain in Connecticut.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former RTM District 4, Rotary Member, Kiwanis Member, Former Chairman of Fairfield YMCA, Knights of Columbus, Vice Chair North Stratfield Building Committee, Past Commodore Fayweather Yacht Club, St. Pius X Parishioner, Lake Hills Association

