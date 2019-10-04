Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: William Gerber

William Gerber

Democrat

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age 54

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Self-employed

Education: Wesleyan University, MBA finance, MS accounting and MPH

The most important issue in this election: Fairfield must maintain a public education system that is among the top tier in Connecticut.

Other issues: We must ensure that our town finance and operations processes and systems are designed, implemented and used according to best practices. Our citizens must feel safe and secure. Our infrastructure must meet the needs of our citizens. Our town government, including all volunteer bodies, must be transparent, honest, civil and respectful of the public, volunteers and other employees. Our town economy must thrive.

Family: My wife, Jessica, is running for her third term on the Board of Education. My son, John, is in his senior year of college. My daughter, Gillian, is in her senior year at Fairfield Ludlowe High School

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 2 (three terms)