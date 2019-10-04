Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Alex Durrell

Alex Durrell

Republican

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age 56

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Math Teacher, New Canaan Public Schools

Education: Westminster School (Simsbury, CT); Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA); MBA, Sacred Heart University; Masters in Education, University of Bridgeport

The most important issue in this election: Create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers.

Other issues: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease our tax burden for Fairfield residents. Prioritize protecting our residential neighborhoods, open spaces and shorelines. Support academic excellence in Fairfield’s schools. Make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation. Leadership with integrity.

Family: Married with two children in Fairfield Public Schools; two rescue dogs.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM (2013-present); Volunteer, Operation Hope, Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra, Kindred Hearts Animal Rescue Relocation; Member, Moms Demand Action, Durrell Wildlife Conservation