Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Matthew Jacobs

Matthew Jacobs

Democrat

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Vice President, JMLJ Capital LLC

Education: Salisbury High School, Connecticut College, MBA from Carnegie Mellon

The most important issue in this election: Fairfield needs to make smart investment and budgetary choices. A focus on long-term sustainable growth will help grow the grand list and keep the mill rate low ensuring that Fairfield remains a desirable place to live that is affordable for all of its citizens.

Other issues: Local actions impacting the environment, adequately investing in our education and senior tax relief.

Family: My wife, Carolyn, is pursuing her Ph.D. at Yale. We have a 5-month-old baby named William and a rescue dog named Raphael.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, FELO

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/FairfieldRTMD3Dems/