Search 
Fri Oct 4 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, October 4 News
News

Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Sara Camarro

|on 

Sara Camarro

Republican

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Westport Board of Education

Education: Hamden Hall, Fairfield University, Sacred Heart University

The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents

Other issues: Support academic excellence in Fairfield's schools

Family: Mom to identical twin boys in Fairfield Woods Middle School

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TEAM mentor

Campaign website: (if they have one)

loading