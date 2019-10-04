Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Sara Camarro

Sara Camarro
Republican
RTM District 3 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Current job: Westport Board of Education
Education: Hamden Hall, Fairfield University, Sacred Heart University
The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents
Other issues: Support academic excellence in Fairfield's schools
Family: Mom to identical twin boys in Fairfield Woods Middle School
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TEAM mentor
