Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Daniel Ford

Daniel Ford

Republican

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Self-Employed Attorney

Education: Fairfield High School, Saint Bonaventure University, Quinnipiac University School of Law

The most important issue in this election: Why a town like Milford (run by a Democratic Mayor) can lower taxes four years in a row and Fairfield cannot. In addition, I will work to maintain the excellence of schools, police and fire departments. I will also seek to continue to address the lack of affordable housing in our town. Finally, address the impact of 8-30g applications and our town’s master development plan.

Other issues: The Julian fill pile. How the current legislative body and First Selectman were asleep at the wheel and permitted Julian construction to operate without any proper oversight costing the town a million dollars (and counting). Including $200,000 in legal fees. We need to have better oversight of outside contractors.

Family: I grew up in the Stratfield section of town. After living in Boston and Bridgeport, I have made my home in the Stratfield section of town for the past 10 years. I am married to a Fairfield public school teacher, and we have four children, three of whom attend Fairfield public schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I am a former member of Town Planning and Zoning. Trustee of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Fairfield.