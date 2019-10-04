Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Jim Baldwin

Jim Baldwin

Republican

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age 57

Incumbent: no

Current job: Coles, Baldwin, Kaiser & Creager

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, George Washington University, Quinnipiac College School of Law

The most important issue in this election: Restore the oversight role of the RTM in town governance and departments.

Other issues: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes.

Family: Married to Louise Baldwin, owner of In2design Jewelry. Four children graduated from public school system.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former: Town Attorney, Zoning Board of Appeals, Greater Bridgeport Regional Planning Agency, Stratfield School PTA liaison to Board of Education; Member: Stratfield Village Association, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fairfield Historical Society