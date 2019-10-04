Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Jim Baldwin

Jim Baldwin
Republican
RTM District 4 candidate
Fairfield
Age 57
Incumbent: no
Current job: Coles, Baldwin, Kaiser & Creager
Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, George Washington University, Quinnipiac College School of Law
The most important issue in this election: Restore the oversight role of the RTM in town governance and departments.
Other issues: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes.
Family: Married to Louise Baldwin, owner of In2design Jewelry. Four children graduated from public school system.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former: Town Attorney, Zoning Board of Appeals, Greater Bridgeport Regional Planning Agency, Stratfield School PTA liaison to Board of Education; Member: Stratfield Village Association, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fairfield Historical Society