Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Karen McCormack

Karen McCormack

Republican

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Attorney - Self Employed

Education: Notre Dame Catholic High School, Fairfield University, Quinnipiac University School of Law

The most important issue in this election: Our town is facing unprecedented issues relating to a failure of leadership. We need to put into place proper procedures and protocols to provide better oversight of our Selectman/Selectmen and all town departments. The fact that the recent contaminated fill pile issues were brought to the attention of our town leadership several years ago and we are just finding out about the type and extent of the contamination is completely unacceptable.

Other issues: Additionally, overdevelopment of land, as well as our limited vacant and open spaces need to be addressed and conducted in a planned and measured way so that we do not end up depleting our limited town resources or ruining our neighborhoods and wildlife habitats.

Family: I am a lifelong Fairfield resident. Born, raised and educated in the Fairfield Public School System.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I am involved in the advocacy of women and children victims of domestic violence and have volunteered for over 24 years for several organizations that assist the most vulnerable in our community and in surrounding cities and towns.