Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Marcy Spolyar

Marcy Spolyar

Democrat

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Physical Therapist/VNS

Education: Webster High School, Springfield College

The most important issue in this election: I will work with other town officials to find creative ways that help Fairfield seniors stay in town.

Other issues: Supporting our public schools, focus on public health, fiscal responsibility

Family: My husband John and I will celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary this fall. We have a freshman and a junior at Fairfield Warde High School.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: District 4 RTM from 2017-Present

Campaign website: Fairfield RTM District 4 Dems (on Facebook)