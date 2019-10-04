Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Marcy Spolyar

Marcy Spolyar
Democrat
RTM District 4 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Physical Therapist/VNS
Education: Webster High School, Springfield College
The most important issue in this election: I will work with other town officials to find creative ways that help Fairfield seniors stay in town.
Other issues: Supporting our public schools, focus on public health, fiscal responsibility
Family: My husband John and I will celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary this fall. We have a freshman and a junior at Fairfield Warde High School.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: District 4 RTM from 2017-Present
Campaign website: Fairfield RTM District 4 Dems (on Facebook)