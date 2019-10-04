Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Sol Briks

Sol Briks

Republican

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age 69

Incumbent: no

Current job: IBM Corp

Education: New Utrecht High School, CCNY

The most important issue in this election: Create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers; make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation

Other issues: Prioritize protecting our residential neighborhoods, open space and shoreline

Family: Two children, six grandchildren

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TPZ, BOF, Building Committies, Operation Hope, Affordable Housing Committee