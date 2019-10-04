Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Sol Briks

Sol Briks
Republican
RTM District 4 candidate
Fairfield
Age 69
Incumbent: no
Current job: IBM Corp
Education: New Utrecht High School, CCNY
The most important issue in this election: Create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers; make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation
Other issues: Prioritize protecting our residential neighborhoods, open space and shoreline
Family: Two children, six grandchildren
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TPZ, BOF, Building Committies, Operation Hope, Affordable Housing Committee