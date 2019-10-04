Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Andrew Semmel

Andrew Semmel
Republican
RTM District 5 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Current job: Business Owner/Entrepreneur
Education: B.S., Business Communications, University of Connecticut, Storrs
The most important issue in this election: My top issue is rebuilding our local economy through smart commercial development, especially the Metro Center, to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents.
Other issues: Supporting an extensive audit to reveal how and where all taxpayer money is spent.
Family: I'm a Fairfield homeowner and have lived in town for 19 years.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former RTM Representative, Former RTM Education and Recreation Committee Member