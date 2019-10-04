Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Len Benton

Len Benton

Republican

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age 82

Incumbent: no

Current job: Honda Car Sales Representative

The most important issue in this election: Making Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation of residents.

Other issues: Providing quality education and protecting our residential neighborhoods from overdevelopment

Family: I am married. I have seven children and loving grandchildren who give me great joy.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: In my free time I volunteer assisting people with addiction recovery.