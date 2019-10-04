Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Len Benton

Len Benton
Republican
RTM District 5 candidate
Fairfield
Age 82
Incumbent: no
Current job: Honda Car Sales Representative
The most important issue in this election: Making Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation of residents.
Other issues: Providing quality education and protecting our residential neighborhoods from overdevelopment
Family: I am married. I have seven children and loving grandchildren who give me great joy.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: In my free time I volunteer assisting people with addiction recovery.