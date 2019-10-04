Fairfield RTM District 6 candidate: Lisa Havey

Lisa Havey

Democrat

RTM District 6 candidate

Fairfield

Age 55

Incumbent: yes

Education: Gov. Thomas Johnson High School - Frederick, MD, Frostburg State College

The most important issue in this election: Competitive education, public health and saftey, commercial and economic development

Other issues: Public works and planning, senior disability tax relief, environmental impacts

Family: Married for 25 years with two children. Fairfield residents since 1998. Both our children have attended FPS from K-12.