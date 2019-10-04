Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Helene Daly

Helene Daly

Republican

RTM District 7 candidate

Fairfield

Age 66

Incumbent: no

Current job: Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway NE Properties

Education: Mater Dei HS, Daemen College - BA Art and Design

The most important issue in this election: Having served 6 years on the Board of Assessment Appeals, I have spoken to dozens of residents about the rising taxes here in our town. I want to add my voice to rebuilding our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents. I want to see a Fairfield where our senior citizens can afford to live here in their retirement years, and our new buyers can afford to move here. As a licensed Realtor of 22 years, I feel I have the expertise to help in protecting our residential neighborhoods, open space and shoreline. In light of recent news of corruption with certain departments heads, I want to make sure we never have to face this type of situation again. We need to hold not only our hired department heads accountable, but we must make sure our elected officials are implementing the proper checks and balances to ensure a system of honesty and integrity.

Other issues: The landfill issue and all of its future implications.

Family: I am the proud mother of five children who attended Fairfield schools, and am now grandmother to seven, with eight and nine on the way! Three of my five children live here in town and one more is planning to move here as well. My two oldest have a business (The Bar Method) and are raising their families here. I am proud to see that my children love where they were raised and are all coming back to live here in this fantastic town, and are giving back to this community.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Incumbent Member of Board of Assessment Appeals (6th year)