Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Jill Vergara

Jill Vergara

Democrat

RTM District 7 candidate

Fairfield

Age 42

Incumbent: yes

Education: Randolph High School - Randolph, NJ, Brown University, New York University School of Law

The most important issue in this election: I am disappointed that my committee's changes to the town's senior and disabled tax relief programs have not been approved. These proposed changes would have helped hundreds of seniors to lower their taxes and would have simplified the process, increasing participation, helping more seniors to stay in town and ultimately keeping the town more affordable for everyone. If reelected, I will continue to advocate for increased benefits for seniors and the disabled, as well as making changes to the programs to expand participation.

Other issues: Investment in school infrastructure; environmental protection; school safety; keeping Fairfield affordable; economic development; and making government work for, and be responsive to, the people

Family: My family moved to Fairfield a little over 10 years ago. My husband is a tax attorney who commutes to NYC every day for work. We have two children who are 10 and 12 years old, and they both attend Fairfield public schools. Both of my kids are big into sports: my daughter plays softball, and my son plays baseball, football and soccer. Another important member of our family is our dog, Pepito. We all love Fairfield and all that it has to offer!

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 7 2015-2017, RTM District 7 2017-2019, Chair of the RTM Senior & Disabled Tax Relief, Sherman PTA Executive Board Member, PTA Council Executive Board Member