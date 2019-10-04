Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Karen Wackerman

Karen Wackerman

Democrat

RTM District 7 candidate

Fairfield

Age 62

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Attorney at Pullman & Comley, LLC in Bridgeport

Education: Holy Trinity Diocesan High School - Hicksville, New York, Smith College - Northampton, MA, J.D. Brooklyn Law School

The most important issue in this election: I will continue to support Fairfield's wonderful school system. It is critical that we do the best job we can to educate our future citizens. In addition, the quality of our school system attracts families to town and keeps our housing values stable.

Other issues: Careful and thoughtful economic development is very important to Fairfield, since commercial properties will increase the town's tax base. I will continue to support the town's efforts to bring businesses to Fairfield and applaud what has been achieved in recent years. The redevelopment of the Community Theater and the continued development of the Metro Center area will strengthen the town and make it an even better place to raise a family.

Family: I have two grown children who grew up in Wilton, Connecticut. My daughter is 26 and now lives in Washington, D.C., and my son, who is 31, lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have served on the Fairfield RTM for four years. In the past 2 years I have been Majority Leader. I previously served on the Wilton Inland Wetlands Commission. I have been on the Board of Directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County for many years. I am a "Big Sister" to a high school student in Bridgeport and was her mentor for five years prior to that.

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/2017FairfieldRTM7/