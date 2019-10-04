Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Christine Messina

Christine Messina

Republican

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Attorney

Education: Academy of Saint Joseph, Boston University, St. John's University, J.D.

The most important issue in this election: Several issues are presently important to our town, including growing our local economy; supporting academic excellence in our public schools; and making Fairfield more affordable and attractive to our senior residents.

Other issues: Creating economic opportunities through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden of residents; maintaining town facilities; supporting public education; and modernizing town government to function in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

Family: Married with three children

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, 2015-present; Liaison, Holland Hill School Building Committee; Former Vice Chairman, Riverfield School Building Committee; PTA, PTSA Member