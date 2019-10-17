Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Matthew Tuccillo

Matthew Tuccillo

Unaffiliated

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age 45

Incumbent: No

Current job: Partner & Securities Litigator, Pomerantz LLP in New York City

Education: Fairfield High School, Wesleyan University (B.A., Government), Georgetown University Law Center (J.D.)

The most important issue in this election: Ensuring that the Fairfield Public Schools, which I attended and which my kids now attend, remain the envy of neighboring towns, as they drive our property values and draw young families to Fairfield.

Other issues: Ensuring the safety of our public spaces, including full funding and brisk conclusion of the DPW Fill Pile testing/remediation. Promoting thoughtful business growth in the Black Rock and Post Road Districts, thereby expanding the Grand List. Maximizing non-tax revenues. Addressing traffic congestion at bottlenecks. Upgrading our antiquated train infrastructure.

Family: Married to a public school teacher with two kids in the Fairfield Public Schools (Riverfield and Roger Ludlowe Middle School). My parents are retiree-homeowners in Fairfield, as were my grandparents.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Director, Riverfield Chess Club - State Champs in 2018, 2019; Director, Roger Ludlowe Chess Club - State Champs in 2018; President, Wesleyan University Lawyers Association; Attorney doing pro bono work for the Town of Fairfield Employees' Retirement Plan and the Town of Fairfield Police and Firemen's Retirement Plan.

Campaign website: https://knowyourreps.org/matthew-tuccillo-profile/