Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Peter Tallman

Peter Tallman

Republican

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age 63

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Former co-owner of an engineering service company

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, Providence College

The most important issue in this election: I am focused on streamlining town government and services to provide more transparency and accountability for our residents, all of whom deserve quality programs with affordable taxes.

Other issues: Other important issues include determining and adopting the best methods to maintain and attract seniors, supporting our excellent school system, clearing hurdles to allow for smart commercial development and determining ways to ease traffic and downtown parking issues.

Family: I'm a lifelong Fairfield resident, married to my wife Sandra who is a high school science teacher in another district, and we have two children who are both graduates of Fairfield Public Schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Incumbent RTM Representative since 2015; Member, RTM Education and Recreation Committee; Former Member, RTM Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Committee; Football Coach, Fairfield Ludlowe High School; Former Board Member, Southport Woods Condominium Association; Former Member, Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee for Facilities