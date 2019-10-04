Fairfield RTM District 9 candidate: Brian Farnen

Brian Farnen

Republican

RTM District 9 candidate

Fairfield

Age 44

Incumbent: yes

Current job: General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, the Connecticut Green Bank

Education: Saint Joseph's High School - Trumbull CT, University of Connecticut, J.D. and M.B.A. (Finance)

The most important issue in this election: The Town of Fairfield, similar to the state, needs to rein in spending. We all need to spend within our means. Property tax increases that exceed the rate of inflation hurt working families, those living on a fixed income, the underlying value of our homes and slows down economic growth.

Other issues: With two children in the public school system, I want to continue to support academic excellence in Fairfield's schools. I am also focused on finding better solutions that are unique to the beach area, like speeding and parking issues in a residential setting.

Family: Married with two children

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Member of the RTM Education Committee, Sherman Elementary PTA, volunteer camp counselor at the Hole in the Wall Gang, active with Veteran's charities and national leader on clean energy issues.

Campaign website: @BrianFarnenFairfieldRTM on Facebook