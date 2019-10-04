Fairfield RTM District 9 candidate: Crissy Kelly

Crissy Kelly

Republican

RTM District 9 candidate

Fairfield

Age 46

Incumbent: no

Current job: Stay at home mom

Education: Good Counsel Academy, Fairfield University

The most important issue in this election: I believe one of the biggest issues our town is facing is an increasing tax burden on our residents - including, but not limited to, our senior residents. We need to re-evaluate some of our taxing and spending practices while maintaining the level of education and municipal services that make Fairfield a desirable place for both families and businesses.

Other issues: The “Fill” issue is the obvious answer here, but we cannot lose sight of other issues that need to be addressed. In my district there is a great deal of concern about redistricting. It is important to focus on the needs of the individual neighborhoods, as well as the needs of the town as a whole.

Family: My husband and I met at Fairfield University in 1991. We moved to Greenfield Hill in 2005, had four kids in as many years, and then moved down to the beach area about seven years ago. We have two middle schoolers (RLMS and Unquowa) and two children at Sherman. Like most families, we are constantly on the go. If you need to find us, we are at a hockey rink, Little League baseball or softball field, tennis match, art class, acting class, Girl Scout meeting ... you name it, and we have probably at least tried it! We love taking advantage of all the options afforded to us by living in such a family-oriented town.