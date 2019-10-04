Fairfield RTM District 9 candidate: Dru Georgiadis

Dru Georgiadis

Democrat

RTM District 9 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Homemaker

Education: Westhampton Beach High School, UNC- Chapel Hill

The most important issue in this election: Traffic, storm preparedness, aggregate pile, resident/college student relations

Other issues: I am proud that with a Democratic majority in the RTM for the last two years, the body has been successful in passing or updating ordinances that deal with gun safety, renewable bag use and recovering costs incurred by the police department in relation to renters and landlords. Personally I have petitioned to get a stop sign in the Sherman School area, facilitated the necessary expenditure for the Sherman School playground fence and helped constituents with curb replacement and other general information.

Family: I am the mother of four boys, including triplets, who all are proud graduates of Fairfield public schools. My husband and I raised them in the beach area, where we moved in 1991.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, Sherman School building committee RTM liaison, Ludlowe High School building committee RTM liaison, Roger Sherman PTA, Tomlinson PTA, Ludlowe PTA, Fairfield Garden Club