Fairfield RTM District 9 candidate: Rick Grauer

Rick Grauer

Republican

RTM District 9 candidate

Fairfield

Age 74

Incumbent: no

Current job: CEO, Keene Cribs

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, University of Charleston

The most important issue in this election: I am running because I am concerned that the beach area is being ignored for flood protection by our elected officials. I served 23 years on Flood & Erosion, accomplished much but want to continue this as your elected representative. I also want to help make Fairfield affordable for our kids and grandparents while giving our kids the best possible education. My wife taught first grade for 14 years at Sherman School so I know how important education is.

Other issues: Fairfield needs a government that helps our residents. One that is modern, efficient and accountable to the voters. Instead of making more red tape, I believe government should look for ways to make it easier for our residents to improve their homes and neighborhoods.

Family: I was born and raised in Fairfield by parents who volunteered their time to town services. I attended Fairfield's public schools. My kids attended 12 years of Fairfield public schools and now struggle to live in the town they were raised in. I reside in the house next to the one I grew up in, making me a 74-year resident of the beach area.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have served as an alternate on the TPZ, was twice chairman of the Flood & Erosion Control Board, serve on the board of the FBRA and FBPA, developed and presented the plan to the town for the off the beach sailing center at the east end of Jennings Beach, was long house chief of the Indian guides while my kids were involved.