Fairfield RTM District 9 candidate: Steve Baker

Steve Baker

Democrat

RTM District 9 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Retired, Stay Home Dad

Education: Rodger Ludlowe High School

The most important issue in this election: I offer my service with no agenda. I have volunteered most of my time over the last decade as PTA president in our elementary, middle and high schools. I am also on the board of the Mill River Wetland Committee. I am strongly versed in how they benefit all our citizens and will continue to support their value to our town and our well being.

Other issues: Our small town has grown and has to accept big town responsibilities. We can do that with common sense priorities. Preserve our character and zoning laws. Expand our Grandlist where appropriate. Keep and increase open space. Make every square foot of our town safe for every one of our citizens and some how, some way, figure out our traffic nightmare!

Family: My wife and I both graduated from Rodger Ludlowe High School, eight years apart. My kids will be graduates too. One is already at BU, benefiting from the our town’s greatest asset. We both have parents, siblings and nieces that live in town. Every issue is our issue. I will work for them, and I will work for you.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: PTA president, Sherman, RLMS, FLHS; MRWC Board member; Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Council President; Greater Norwalk Builders assoc., President.