Fairfield RTM District5 candidate: Jay Wolk

Jay Wolk
Democrat
RTM District 5 candidate
Fairfield
Age 65
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Scap Auto group
Education: New Rochelle High School, Syracuse University
The most important issue in this election: Advocating for air conditioning for our schools, keeping up with maintenance.
Other issues: Taxes, seniors and quality of life
Family: I am married to Dawn Davis Wolk and have two children, Brett and Rachel
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, Constable, Forner V.P. of Programs for the PTA Council and for Tomlinson Middle School. Former Pres. of Dogwood Green Condominium.