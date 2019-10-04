Fairfield RTM District5 candidate: Jay Wolk

Jay Wolk

Democrat

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age 65

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Scap Auto group

Education: New Rochelle High School, Syracuse University

The most important issue in this election: Advocating for air conditioning for our schools, keeping up with maintenance.

Other issues: Taxes, seniors and quality of life

Family: I am married to Dawn Davis Wolk and have two children, Brett and Rachel

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, Constable, Forner V.P. of Programs for the PTA Council and for Tomlinson Middle School. Former Pres. of Dogwood Green Condominium.