Fairfield RTM District5 candidate: Joe Siebert

Joe Siebert
Democrat
RTM District 5 candidate
Fairfield
Age 59
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Evoque Data Center Solutions
Education: Rolling Meadows High School, University of Iowa
The most important issue in this election: Quality education in our public schools
Other issues: Fiscal responsibility and supporting seniors in our community
Family: Husband of Heidi Siebert, Marriage & Family Therapist & DTC member; Daughter, Margaret, is graduate of Fairfield Warde High School and junior at Roger Williams University