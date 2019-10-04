Fairfield RTM District5 candidate: Joe Siebert

Joe Siebert

Democrat

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age 59

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Evoque Data Center Solutions

Education: Rolling Meadows High School, University of Iowa

The most important issue in this election: Quality education in our public schools

Other issues: Fiscal responsibility and supporting seniors in our community

Family: Husband of Heidi Siebert, Marriage & Family Therapist & DTC member; Daughter, Margaret, is graduate of Fairfield Warde High School and junior at Roger Williams University