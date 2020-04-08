Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Fairfield: Residents to host fifth food and goods drive 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Three town residents are holding a fifth food and goods drive in as many weeks on Sunday.

According to a press release, the drive will be held on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the rear parking lot of St. Thomas Church. All proceeds from the event will be sent to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

The Bridgeport Rescue Mission is a non-profit created to fight poverty by “providing food, shelter, clothing, education, job training and counseling for the urban poor and addicted,” according to its website.

“Our initial drives benefited the Operation Hope food pantry,” the release said, “but, on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday), we are going to turn our attention and help to our neighbors in Bridgeport, and donate items to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission who are in dire need of our assistance, too.”

The release said the organizers said they are looking for people to donate “grocery store gift cards, canned meat, stews and chili, jellies, peanut butter, boxed milk, cereal, pasta and sauces (in plastic jars), cleaning products and paper products.”

The release said the organizers have been “blown away” by the generosity the community has shown over the past few weeks. It said they hope for continued support.

For more information, please contact Alexis Harrison at (203)-556-2546.