Fairfield Restaurant Week Oct. 21-27

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced that the popular Fairfield Restaurant Week will make its return on Monday, Oct. 21, and run through Sunday, Oct. 27. Tetreau also announced that Bankwell will again be serving as the lead sponsor of Fairfield Restaurant Week, now in its eighth year.

More than 30 restaurants are expected to participate in this year’s event with special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus showcasing their finest culinary offerings. The public can visit www.fairfieldct.org/rw to learn more about participating restaurants. Menus and prices will be listed on the webpage which will be updated regularly.

Also returning this year as the kick-off to Fairfield Restaurant Week is Taste of Fairfield, Fairfield Magazine's signature event, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Delamar Hotel in Southport, rain or shine. For information or tickets, please visit www.tasteoffairfield.com.

Tetreau said, “Fairfield is pleased to host this town-wide event, which has quickly become an annual tradition, celebrating Fairfield’s wide variety of quality restaurants. Restaurant Week gives the public the opportunity to continue visiting favorite places or frequent ones they may not yet know about. This week-long event is another way the Town can show its support for our local businesses, help our local economy, and provide people with an enjoyable dining out experience.”

Bankwell Senior Vice-President Robert Palermo said, “We are excited to again take part in this community event, and I look forward — like everyone else — to sampling the best that Fairfield restaurants have to offer.” Tetreau added, “We are very appreciative of Bankwell’s continued support of Fairfield Restaurant Week. Thanks to this outstanding community partner, the Town will be able to hold another successful Restaurant Week.”

Full-service restaurants wishing to participate in Fairfield Restaurant Week or businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Mark Barnhart, Director of Community and Economic Development, at (203) 256-3120 or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org for more information.