Fairfield Scout completes Eagle Project

The walkway completed at Randall's Farm Nature Preserve in Easton by Boy Scout Sam Sciaudone.

FAIRFIELD — Early last month, Boy Scout Sam Sciaudone of Troop 82 in Fairfield completed his Eagle Project.

The project took place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Randall’s Farm Nature Preserve in Easton, where Sciaudone and other Scouts built an 80 ft. long, raised walkway over the existing walkways that were difficult to traverse. According to Sciadone, the project began with that one site, but expanded when he was asked if more work could be done, leading to the installation of another 50 ft. walkway, and the repair of an existing walkway.

“I thought the project went really well,” said Sciaudone. “We had a great group of kids come out that were ready to work.”

Randall’s Farm Nature Preserve is a 34-acre area containing forests, fields, and open meadows managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. Since its opening in 2012, it’s been a favored spot for many dog owners, including Sciaudone, who cited this as the reason for choosing the Nature Preserve as the location for his project. According to Sciaudone, the project has already had a positive effect.

“I’m very happy you can already see the effect it’s had on dog walkers,” he said. “People were very happy with the additional walkways.”

Troop 82 has been an active Boy Scout Troop since the 1920s at The First Church Congregational in Fairfield, where it meets every Thursday evening. Troop 82 believes in learning while having fun. Scouts learn to be better American citizens, to develop the mental and physical skills needed for growth, and to follow a set of Scouting principles which build character and nurture personal values.