Fairfield ‘Shop & Stroll’ planned April 25

First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced that the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Fairfield Moms, will co-sponsor the annual “Shop & Stroll Into Spring” event on Thursday, April 25.

Participating shops in downtown Fairfield will stay open late and will offer patrons an assortment of complimentary hors d’oeuvres and seasonal refreshments from 5 to 9 p.m. The evening will also feature special offers at participating retailers and restaurants, giveaways and prizes.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the arrival of spring, support our local businesses and enjoy a fun night out with family and friends,” Tetreau said.

Beverly Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce added, “The Chamber of Commerce is happy to be partnering with the Town on this event as it gives our merchants another opportunity to open their doors to the community, meet new customers from surrounding towns and provide a wonderful shopping experience.”

Businesses or organizations that wish to participate in the event should contact Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart at (203) 256-3120 or Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz at (203) 255-1011.