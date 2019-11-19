Fairfield U. Bookstore to host Holiday Open House

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield University Bookstore, located at 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, will host its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 as it celebrates the Holiday season. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Enter a free raffle between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a chance to win a variety of signed copies.

Events planned for Saturday Dec. 7 include the following for kids ages 3 & up:

A Silly Dilly Sing-A-Long with author and comedy writer Alan Katz beginning at 12:15 p.m. on the 2nd floor. Alan is the author of many books for children including, “Where Did They Hide My Presents?” “Take Me Out Of The Bathtub” “The Awesome Achievers Series” and many more. Alan’s books will be available for purchase/signing before and after the Sing-A-Long.

Children and families are encouraged to gather at 12:50 p.m. in front of the Bookstore to greet Santa arriving on a Fire Truck courtesy of the Fairfield Fire Department. Follow Santa up to the 2nd floor for a special visit, photo ops and complimentary goodie bag.

Stick around for our Grinch Story Time at 2 p.m. on the 2nd floor with a live costume character. Enjoy the sounds of The Fairfield/Trumbull School of Music singers as they accompany the story of How The Grinch Stole Christmas read aloud.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 on the first floor, customers can enjoy live music in our Starbucks Cafe performed by the dynamic duo, Doc and Dave from 12:30--2:30 p.m. Customers can also meet and greet author Lea Grimaldi from 12-3 p.m. where she will sign copies of her new book, “Inner Peace From A to Z.” Author Anthony Renzoni will also be signing copies of his books, “Connecticut Softball Legend Joan Joyce, and “Connecticut Rock ’n’ Roll.”

The celebration continues on Sunday, Dec. 8, with two very special musical performances in the Starbucks Cafe by Fairfield University’s Women’s and Men’s A Capella Groups — Sweet Harmony and The Bensonians beginning at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. These events are free and open to the public.

Please RSVP to our Kids Events at FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com - Walk-ins are always welcome to attend.