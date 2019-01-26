Douglas Perlitz, center, in Haiti, at The Village with some of the boys from the Project Pierre Toussaint. Douglas Perlitz, center, in Haiti, at The Village with some of the boys from the Project Pierre Toussaint. Photo: Contributed File Photo / ST Photo: Contributed File Photo / ST Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield U., others, settle sex-abuse claims for $61 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield University is among several affiliated religious groups that have agreed to pay a $61 million settlement following lawsuits alleging sexual abuse at a school for homeless boys in Haiti.

Douglas Perlitz, a former Fairfield University graduate, founded and operated the school in Haiti. He pleaded guilty in August 2010 to one charge of traveling overseas to engage in sex with a minor.

“Fairfield and other defendants did not admit any guilt,” said Mitchell Garabedian, a Boston-based lawyer who has built a reputation for representing victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests and employees. But “the settlement speaks for itself,” he said.

The settlement calls for the creation of a $60 million fund to help the 133 victims and a $1.2 million fund to administer the payments, Garabedian said. It comes after seven months of mediation.

“All of these 133 sexual abuse victims will be members of the proposed settlement class,” Garabedian said. “Other victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by Douglas Perlitz, Father Paul E. Carrier or anyone else affiliated with (Perlitz’s) Project Pierre-Toussaint will have the opportunity to become members of the settlement class.”

Fairfield University raised funds and sent university student volunteers to work at the Haitian school. The university and the affiliated groups are accused of being negligent in their supervision of Perlitz and Carrier.

Carrier spent 20 years as an instructor, chaplain and director of campus ministry at Fairfield University.

Garabedian, who served as co-lead counsel with Paul J. Hanly Jr., said he does not anticipate any other victims coming forward.

“We have been scouring the area for nine years,” Garabedian said. “We think we found all the victims ... If more come forward, their claims will be assessed.”

But before any settlement is approved and paid out, Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny must first grant Garabedian’s request to turn the 51 separate lawsuits into one class action matter.

Chatigny is expected to conduct a hearing on that request Feb. 11 in his Hartford courtroom. Once that happens, the process of certifying the 133 victims as a class will begin, and it could take a year before payouts are made.

“A significant proportion of the funds to be used in the University’s contribution to the settlement will come through a University Insurance carrier,” Fairfield University said in a statement regarding Friday’s action.

The university was among four affiliated religious and charitable organizations and three individuals that agreed to the payout terms.

The proposal will settle claims against Perlitz, Fairfield University and the Rev. Paul E. Carrier; the Society of Jesus of New England; and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, which provided a start-up grant and additional monies to Project Pierre-Toussaint, which included a residential school, Garabedian said.

