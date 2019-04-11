Chris Beninati. Chris Beninati. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield U. student charged with DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Chris Beninati, a 20-year-old Fairfield University student, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly failing a standard field sobriety test last week.

At around 7:30 p.m. April 6, Fairfield police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle collision with a light pole on the Fairfield University campus.

According to police, Beninati identified himself as the driver of the crashed vehicle. The student allegedly failed a standardized field sobriety test and was taken into custody, where he registered two BAC tests at 0.2007 and 0.1906.

Beninati was charged with DUI while under 21 years of age. He posted $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 23.

