Fairfield Warde headmaster announces July retirement

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Warde High School Headmaster David Ebling announced he would be retiring once the school year ends on July 31.

“Each day it is my pleasure to be the proud Headmaster of Fairfield Warde High School. So it is with very mixed emotions I inform you of my retirement at the end of the school year, effective July 31,” Ebling wrote in an email to Fairfield students and parents.

Ebling assumed the role as headmaster of Fairfield Warde back in August 2015. He began his educational career in Massachusetts and was named Fitts housemaster in 1995. He also served as interim headmaster at Fairfield Ludlowe High School during the 2009-10 school year.

“After 40 years of serving the students as a teacher, a housemaster and Headmaster, it is time for me to seek new challenges,” Ebling wrote. “This past weekend, I read my three grandnephews, ages 3, 2 and 1, a story from Winnie the Pooh with this line — ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.’ ”

Superintendent Toni Jones remarked on Ebling’s record at Fairfield Warde High School.

“David Ebling has been an outstanding leader for Fairfield Public Schools, and we will miss his humble kindness, extraordinary leadership, and commitment to his students, teachers, and families,” Jones said. “We are thrilled for him as he enters this new journey and we are grateful for all that he has done for FPS.”

