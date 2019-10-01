The Fairfield Woods Branch Library The Fairfield Woods Branch Library Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Woods Branch Library to celebrate 50 years in community 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Woods Branch Library is celebrating 50 years as part of the Fairfield community.The demand for an additional library location was clear in Fairfield after Stratfield residents established libraries at the Stratfield School and the Stratfield Firehouse, starting in the mid-30s. In 1956 the Fairfield Public Library opened a branch at one end of Andrew Warde High School's library until the Fairfield Woods Branch Library opened at 1147 Fairfield Woods Road in 1969. The Fairfield Woods Branch, long-awaited by the community, has been a busy, dynamic neighborhood library since that time.

To celebrate 50 years, the Fairfield Woods Branch is having a daylong celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19, complete with cake. Here is a timeline of what is happening that day:

9:30 a.m.: Hungry Caterpillar Story Time

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Friends of Fairfield Public Library Book Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m.:Photo Booth and Button Making

10:30 a.m.: Dedication with First Selectman Michael Tetreau; cake and cupcakes to follow!

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tech Sandbox Demonstrations

2-4 p.m.: Maker Cart Demonstrations

3 p.m.:Zumba Class