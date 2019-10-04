Fairfield Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Kevin Coyne

Kevin Coyne

Republican

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Fairfield

Age 55

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Attorney, self employed

Education: Central Catholic High School Norwalk, University of Connecticut, JD from University of Bridgeport

The most important issue in this election: Continue to address zoning requests and issues in a fair manner. Also, continue to make the applicants and individuals who oppose applications, whether through counsel or self represented, feel welcome and that their position is heard and respected.

Other issues: This election for ZBA is important to the town as it relates to growth and development.

Family: I am married to Susan McDonald Coyne and have four daughters.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Been on ZBA for approximately 11 years and have been Chair for last five. Also involved with youth soccer at Fairfield United Soccer Association.